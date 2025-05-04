'Not something I'm looking to do': Trump casts doubt on 2028 presidential run

U.S. President Donald Trump now appears to be rejecting the idea of running for a third presidential term — something he has publicly considered in the past.

Speaking in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," President Trump said he will be a "two-term president" and used the moment to highlight some other potential future candidates in the Republican Party, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"So many people want me to do it," President Trump said on seeking a third term. "I have never had requests so strong as that. But it's something that to the best of my knowledge you're not allowed to do. I don't know if that's Constitutional that they're not allowing you to do it, or anything else."

NBC News' Kristen Welker then questioned the president about the hats he is currently selling emblazoned with "Trump 2028" branding. The hat's online listing also includes the language "Rewrite the rules."

"There are many people selling the 2028 hat, but this is not something I'm looking to do," he said. "I'm looking to have four great years, and turn it over to somebody — ideally a great Republican."

According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

When asked why some of his strongest supporters in Congress have proposed the idea of finding ways to keep President Trump in office — including a Constitutional amendment — he said it's only a "compliment" because they "like the job I'm doing."

"In the capacity of being a big supporter, many people have said things, but I'm not looking at that," he said.

President Trump's comments come just weeks after he told NBC News' Kristen Welker in an exclusive phone interview that "there are methods" in which he could seek a third term. When pressed at the time on whether he was planning to leave office at the end of his current term, President Trump did not answer.