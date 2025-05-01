Mike Waltz, national security adviser at center of Signal scandal, expected to leave position

National security adviser Mike Waltz will be leaving the White House, according to numerous published reports.

President Donald Trump appointed Waltz to the role just days after winning the 2024 presidential election.

Only months into the job, Waltz sparked controversy by creating a Signal group chat to discuss sensitive plans for strikes on the Houthis in Yemen — and mistakenly adding The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the conversation.

The Atlantic later published screenshots from the chat, which included several high-ranking administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The day after the report emerged, President Donald Trump expressed support for Waltz.

"He's a very good man and he will continue to do a very good job," President Trump said.

It's unclear whether Trump ultimately soured on Waltz or if he decided to step down on his own. The White House has not commented on the move.

Alex Wong, who served as Waltz's deputy, is also expected to leave his post as part of the shakeup, the Associated Press reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.