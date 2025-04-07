US facing midnight deadline to return Maryland man sent to El Salvador in error

The U.S. government is appealing a District Court's ruling that requires it to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and sent to a high-security prison.

The government currently has an 11:59 p.m. deadline to fulfill the order.

Federal Judge Paula Xinis ruled Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was apprehended "without legal basis" and removed to El Salvador illegally, "without any legal process."

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the Department of Justice claims the lower court erred in its ruling.

"The United States does not have control over Abrego Garcia. Or the sovereign nation of El Salvador. Nevertheless, the court’s injunction commands that Defendants accomplish, somehow, Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States in give or take one business day," the filing says.

The government is asking the Appeals Court to issue a stay on the District Court's order pending appeal.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has placed the lawyer who was arguing the case on the government's behalf on administrative leave.

“At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States. Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Abrego Garcia was deported on March 15 as the U.S. sent three planes from the U.S. to El Salvador. The government claimed the planes were filled with members of the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs.

However, an acting field office director with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated in a court filing that Abrego Garcia should not have been placed on the flight, noting the removal was due to an "administrative error."

Abrego Garcia was arrested in 2019 at a Home Depot, accused of being involved with the MS-13 gang. However, he denied the allegations, and an immigration judge ruled in his favor, preventing his deportation. The government did not appeal the judge's decision.