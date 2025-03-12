Trump administration highlights decline in border apprehensions

The Trump administration is touting the results of its immigration crackdown as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports record-low apprehensions.

The agency said Wednesday that nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the lowest in its history.

“At the direction of the administration, we remain unwavering in our mission to prioritize American safety, secure the border, and enforce consequences for those who violate United States law,” said Pete Flores, acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

RELATED STORY | Trump’s border crackdown faces hurdles as immigration judges are terminated

Border Patrol officials reported in February 2025 that it had apprehended just over 8,000 people who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry, a 94% decrease from February 2024.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, railing against the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.

Since mid-January, CBP said it has seized more than 10,900 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with 140 weapons and $1.3 million.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration creates registry of unauthorized immigrants, partners with local law enforcement