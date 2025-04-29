New executive order threatens to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that directs federal and state officials to compile lists of so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions that are pushing back against the administration's immigration policies.

The order tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "publish a list of States and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws."

Government officials subsequently "shall identify appropriate Federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts, for suspension or termination, as appropriate."

The order claims that federal laws on immigration supersede state statues. It alleges that continued "obstruction" by state and local officials on matters of immigration policy may constitute national security risks and may violate federal law. Offending jurisdictions could lose federal funds and contracts as a result.

According to the order, "assisting aliens in violating Federal immigration law could also violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act."

Courts have recently prevented the administration from taking similar steps to curtail funding for sanctuary cities. A federal judge in April granted a preliminary injunction to block the White House's plan to stop funding for certain cities including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle under earlier executive orders.

RELATED STORY | FBI arrests Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping an immigrant avoid ICE custody

But the new order comes as the White House has intensified its pursuit of immigration objectives and its actions against officials that it sees as obstructing them, including judges.

A Milwaukee County judge was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week following allegations that she assisted an immigrant, who is not legally in the U.S., in evading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In a post on X that was immediately deleted and then republished a while later, FBI Director Kash Patel said agents had evidence that Judge Hannah Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday reiterated that the administration would take legal action against anyone who took similar steps.

“I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law, and they are not,” Bondi said during an interview on Fox News. “And we are sending a very strong message today: If you are harboring a fugitive, we don’t care who you are, if you are helping hide one, if you are giving a TdA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.”