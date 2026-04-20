Judge rules family should be released from ICE detention to pursue asylum case

It’s a major victory for a family of six locked up at an immigration detention center in Texas for 10 months.

In a ruling Monday a federal judge said the El Gamal family should be released and allowed to pursue their asylum case under supervision back home in their Colorado Springs community.

Scripps News featured letters and drawings from the El Gamal children detailing struggles with health care and daily life at the Dilley detention center in Texas.

SEE MORE | Family of Boulder attack suspect held in ICE detention for 300+ days, children plead for release

The family are the wife and children of a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails in a deadly attack against demonstrators gathered in Boulder, Colorado, in support of Israeli hostages.

The judge found no evidence to suggest the family knew anything about the plot and said their detention seemed to have no end in sight.

The El Gamals are originally from Egypt and overstayed a tourist visa.

The judge has given attorneys for the government and the family two weeks to propose conditions for their release.

ICE Inc. | Investigating ICE immigration detention centers around the U.S.