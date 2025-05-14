Judge orders ICE to release Georgetown scholar facing threat of deportation

A federal judge has ordered immigration officials to release a Georgetown scholar who was recently detained by the Trump administration after being accused of spreading pro-Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.

U.S. District Court Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in the eastern district of Virginia ruled Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must free Badar Khan Suri, saying his detention was in violation of the First Amendment.

Khan Suri, who is an Indian national post-doctorate student, was arrested in Virginia in March by masked officers who identified themselves as agents with the Department of Homeland Security. He was then transferred to a detention facility in Texas.

Judge Giles said as part of his release, Khan Suri must maintain residence in Virginia and continue to attend hearings in the case in person, but gave him permission to attend future immigration proceedings in Texas virtually.

