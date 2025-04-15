Future of mistakenly deported man uncertain ahead of federal court hearing

Questions are mounting about the future of Kilmar Abrego Garcia ahead of a federal court hearing Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador, was mistakenly deported and imprisoned in March despite a court order barring his removal. Before his deportation, he had been living in Maryland with his wife and children.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the federal government to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return. However, the Trump administration argues the ruling does not compel it to act unless El Salvador agrees to release him, asserting the court has no authority over foreign policy.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys dispute that interpretation, and U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has ordered the government to provide regular updates on its efforts to bring him back.

Over the weekend, a senior government official acknowledged that Abrego Garcia is alive and being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador.

On Monday, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said Abrego Garcia cannot be returned to the United States, claiming he has been designated a foreign terrorist due to alleged ties to the MS-13 gang.

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? Of course, I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous,” Bukele told reporters during a visit to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday reaffirmed the administration’s stance.

“He illegally came into our country,” she said. “And so deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result.”

