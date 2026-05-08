DHS denies pressuring Florida to shut down Alligator Alcatraz amid closure reports

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson is pushing back on reports that the agency is pressuring Florida to shut down the immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The New York Times reported DHS is in early talks with Florida to close the controversial camp, citing unnamed DHS sources who say the facility is simply too expensive to run.

WATCH BELOW: DHS denies push to close Alligator Alcatraz

DHS denies push to close Alligator Alcatraz

A DHS spokesperson told the Scripps News Group that the reports are inaccurate.

"Any reports that DHS is pressuring the state to cease operations at Alligator Alcatraz are false," the spokesperson said.

Florida has paid hundreds of millions of dollars for the facility, while the federal government has walked back earlier promises to reimburse the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the Times' reporting at a Lakeland news conference, saying Border Czar Tom Homan has not told him anything about winding the facility down. DeSantis said he would be supportive of a closure if ICE has the capacity to house the influx of immigration detainees.

"It was always designed to be a temporary facility. It has made a major impact. And if we shut the lights out on it tomorrow, we will be able to say it served its purpose because it was responsible for helping with almost 22,000 illegal aliens. And that ultimately is what it's all about," DeSantis said.

The governor also insisted that the state will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Two federal lawsuits against Alligator Alcatraz remain active — one focused on environmental concerns and the other on civil rights. Both plaintiffs said they would welcome a closure of the facility, but plan to continue pressing forward in court in the meantime.

Below is the full statement DHS sent WPTV on Thursday:

"Any reports that DHS is pressuring the state to cease operations at Alligator Alcatraz are false. Florida continues to be a valuable partner in advancing President Trump’s immigration agenda, and DHS appreciates their support. DHS continuously evaluates detention needs and requirements to ensure they meet the latest operational requirements. Regarding reimbursement, DHS reviews reimbursement requests for grant funding to ensure costs are allowable and validated expenses that are eligible for reimbursement prior to releasing funding."

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This article was published by Jamie Ostroiff for the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach.