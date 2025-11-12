The potential jump in prices has many Americans nervous about affording health care

A Senate-passed bill to end the government shutdown will not guarantee any extension of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. That could mean higher health care bills for millions of Americans across the country.

Many have recently told the Scripps News Group what their insurance would look like next year without those subsidies.

"If I did not have that it would be over $600 a month which is prohibitively expensive for me," one enrollee said.

"I was expecting my costs to maybe double, maybe go up to $500, maybe at the most $600. But to see it over $1,000 was beyond shocking," said another.

"Going up to paying almost $1200 is going to be very, very difficult," said another.

A vast majority of the 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace receive subsidies that make their health care cheaper.

Without those, out-of-pocket premiums are projected to increase by 114% next year — an average of more than $1,000, according to a KFF analysis.

The fact that the bill to reopen government wouldn't extend these subsidies is infuriating many Democrats who voted or plan to vote against it.

"I'm frustrated for the people of America," said Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). "The 24 million Americans that are potentially going to see their premiums increase."

A Scripps News/Talker Research poll found nearly 70% of Americans are concerned about affording their own health insurance.

Congressional Republicans say they want to come up with their own health care plan, but it remains unclear what that would look like.

"I think the Democrats have a lot to answer for. Obamacare has been a disaster," said Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

Scripps News' Nathaniel Reed: Are you concerned that they will just — voters will just blame the party in power? They won't know the nuance of how their healthcare prices got more expensive.

Sen. Schmitt: That's what elections are for.