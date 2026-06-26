Insurance increasingly dropping weight loss drugs like Wegovy, Zepbound

Telehealth providers like Hims and Hers could soon see more business, now that more and more employees are losing insurance coverage for weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound.

Reuters reports rising costs are forcing some of those insurance companies to end their coverage for certain weight loss drugs next year. That may force people to buy drugs directly from the manufacturer or from telehealth providers.

Hims is one of the largest such providers in the country. It joined forces recently with Wegovy to offer the drug directly through its platform.

RELATED STORY | CVS to cover Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity pill, reinstate Zepbound later this year

Meanwhile, CVS announced in May is would expand weight-loss options in its drug plans.

The provider will begin covering Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity pill next month and will reinstate coverage of injectable Zepbound later this year.

Customers with CVS Caremark plans will still have access to Wegovy injections.