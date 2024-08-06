CDC reports rise in uninsured Americans as health care costs rise

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that fewer Americans started 2024 with health insurance than in 2023.

According to the data, 8.2% of all Americans did not have health insurance in the first three months of 2024, which was up from 7.7% in the last three months of 2023.

The report shows that 15.7% of those making at or below the federal poverty level had insurance to start 2024, compared to 13.9% at the end of 2023. On the other end of the spectrum, just 3% of those making at or above 400% of the poverty level were uninsured to start the year, which was down from 3.5% to close 2023.

The federal poverty level in 2024 for a family of four is considered $31,200.

There was also a pronounced increase in uninsured children. According to the CDC, 5.2% of children up to age 17 were uninsured, which was up from 4.3% to close 2023.

The CDC's data showed that poorer Americans were far more likely to rely on public health care. Public insurance was used by 67% of those earning below the poverty line, while just 21% of those below the poverty line had private insurance. For those making at least 400% of the federal poverty level, just 6.6% had public insurance plans, while 86.2% had private health insurance.

One potential reason is simply that health care is getting more expensive. KFF reported on Monday that Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurers are proposing a median premium increase of 7% for 2025. That rate is similar to the 6% increase in 2024, KFF said.

KFF cited the growing use of weight loss drugs as one reason for the increase cost.

