Virginia governor signs assault weapons ban into law

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law Thursday a ban on the sale of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines, while allowing people who already own them to keep them.

The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an assault firearm. Anyone convicted of that violation is prohibited from purchasing, possessing, or transporting any firearm for three years from the date of conviction.

The ban does not apply to certain weapons, including antique firearms or firearms that have been rendered permanently inoperable.

Spanberger had proposed amendments to the legislation, but it was rejected by lawmakers during the April reconvened session. Her options at that point were to veto the legislation, let it become law without her signature, or sign it into law.

"I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” said Spanberger in a statement to CBS 6. “While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language.”

Sen. Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax), chief patron of SB749, called the signing a "monumental victory for public safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

"This achievement is the collective work of countless advocates, elected leaders, and groups who have fought tirelessly for gun violence prevention long before my time in the General Assembly," Salim's statement reads in part. "This law saves lives, and together, we prove that people-powered progress prevails."

“Weapons similar to those that I carried serving in combat zones have no place in our schools, in our churches, and on our streets. Virginians have been on the precipice of finally banning these dangerous weapons before - but this time, we have a Governor who has actually served in law enforcement and understands what it means to protect our neighborhoods," added Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), chief patron of the companion bill HB217.

In response to the signing, a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association promised legal action.

"As promised, we are taking Abigail Spanberger to court. Throughout the legislative session, the NRA and our members fought Richmond's radical gun control package tooth and nail. We made it clear that this extreme anti-gun proposal, which bans the new purchase of commonly owned firearms and standard capacity magazines in the Commonwealth, is a blatant violation of Second Amendment rights and an affront to landmark Supreme Court cases," spokesperson Justin Davis said. "Instead of listening to these factual concerns from their constituents, progressive politicians sided with Michael Bloomberg and his gun-grabbing groups. The NRA will not sit idly by while progressive politicians strip the rights of law-abiding citizens, and our world-class legal team is locked, loaded, and ready to shoot down this outrageous gun-control law."

The law takes effect on July 1, 2026.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.