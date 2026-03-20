Government funding impasse is making the TSA travel experience even worse

Funding shortages at TSA are leading to long lines and lots of frustration at airports all across the country.

In Atlanta, the TSA line snaked through the airport, with travelers waiting more than an hour on Thursday morning. In Philadelphia, some checkpoints were temporarily closed.

The travel turbulence is the result of approximately 10% of TSA's 50,000 security agents calling out amid a partial government shutdown that's keeping them from getting a paycheck.

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Some airports, like Houston’s and Atlanta’s, are seeing 38% of TSA workers calling out this week, while travelers elsewhere haven’t been as impacted.

Lawmakers appear no closer to funding the Department of Homeland Security, which funds the TSA. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to blame each other for the impasse.

“Airlines are pleading with Democrats to please fund the Department of Homeland Security,” said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Republicans have decided to force TSA agents to work without pay,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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With no solution in sight, there’s concern the lines and wait times will only continue to grow.

"As the weeks continue, our, TSA officers, as long as they don’t get paid, they're going to continue to call out, they can’t afford to come in. And they’re going to quit altogether," said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl. "The reality of this situation is this is going to get worse before it gets better if we don’t see any sort of action from Congress."