'Finding our footing': Sen. Slotkin says Democrats need 'new voices' to lead party

One Democratic lawmaker is admitting that Democrats are still "finding our footing" following November's landslide electoral loss, in which Republicans regained control of the White House and Senate, while maintaining command in the House of Representatives.

Speaking Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said "new voices" in the Democratic Party needs to do more if they hope to combat the type of political movement President Donald Trump has led.

"Trump has been successful in flooding the zone and just like, everyday, 15 things happening," Slotkin said. "We are still finding our footing and I think you can't get better until you admit you have a problem. And for me that's one of the things that I think some of the new voices in the party have really been agitating about."

"We need to do more and we need to be showing that we're actually having a plan to stand up on really important moments of inflection," she added. "So, that's what I'm trying to do from within."

Slotkin, a junior Senator from Michigan, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 when she flipped the state's historically Republican-led 8th district with her centrist approach to governance. She was then re-elected in 2020 and 2022, before launching a successful campaign for Senate in 2024.

Slotkin also delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's recent address before a joint session of Congress, criticizing his speech and policy agenda while also urging voters discouraged by his presidency to stay engaged.

"We've gone through periods of political instability before, and ultimately we've chosen to keep changing this country for the better," she said. "But every single time, we've only gotten through those moments because of two things: engaged citizens and principled leaders."