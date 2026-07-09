Ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner says she believes accusers

An ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner is speaking out after women accused the Maine Democrat of misconduct, saying she believes the accusers.

Emily Suttle-Braun, a Democratic strategist and CEO of Doodle Mom Strategies, told Scripps News that her own positive experience with Platner does not negate what other women have alleged.

She said she decided to speak publicly because she believes sexual misconduct is not limited to one political party or ideology.

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“This is a problem in the Democratic Party. This is a problem in progressive spaces. This is a problem in Republican spaces. This is a problem with men,” Suttle-Braun said.

Suttle-Braun also criticized the vetting and handling of Platner's campaign, saying Democrats should reexamine how candidates are recruited and supported.

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“The way that this campaign was handpicked and run start to finish has been kind of a disaster,” she said.

Suttle-Braun said she had only limited contact with Platner over the past year after reconnecting with him when he launched his Senate campaign. She said she initially supported his candidacy but criticized the tone of the video in which he announced he was suspending his campaign.

“I was shocked, actually, at that video and remain shocked at how he has handled this,” she said.

Platner has denied the allegations against him.