Very early presidential polling: Vance and Rubio lead GOP, Buttigieg has narrow Dem lead

Early voting attention has focused on the midterm elections, with a Senate runoff in Texas and nationwide battles over congressional redistricting.

But behind the scenes, many 2028 presidential candidates have been jockeying.

The latest survey from Emerson College shows who voters prefer at this point in the campaign — though results should be taken with a grain of salt, given how far out the 2028 presidential election is.

On the GOP side, JD Vance and Marco Rubio lead with around 35% support, and Ron Desantis and Nikki Haley both show around 5%.

This marks a big shift from February of this year, when Vance had about 52% of the likely GOP primary vote. Rubio was just at about 20% but has since raised his profile, particularly through his role as Secretary of State while the U.S. negotiates with Iran.

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Pete Buttigieg now narrowly leads Democrat polling, with Gavin Newsom, the California governor, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York following.

Newsom has fallen to second in polling from his February lead.

Kamala Harris is in fifth place, behind Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.