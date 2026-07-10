US gas prices jump 9 cents in two days amid Middle East tensions

U.S. gas prices are up 9 cents in just two days. AAA says regular gas is averaging about $3.88 a gallon nationwide.

Diesel prices are also higher than they were before President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire “over.”

RELATED STORY | Iran warns oil tankers to use approved routes in Strait of Hormuz or face a 'forceful response'

Renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes are slowing the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing prices higher.

Prior to the three-week ceasefire, prices jumped over $4 a gallon. One month ago, the average gallon of gas was $4.15 for regular.