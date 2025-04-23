US economic volatility leads to growing pessimism, yet signs of recovery emerge

April has been a turbulent month for the U.S. economy, and many Americans are feeling the effects.

Financial pessimism is on the rise, with a growing number of citizens expressing concerns about their economic futures.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its worst performance in April since 1932. Furthermore, recent data shows the markets are poised for the weakest first 100 days of a new presidency in nearly a century.

RELATED STORY | IMF warns economic uncertainty will persist amid US tariff concerns

The economic strain is not confined to Wall Street; it extends to Main Street as well. A Gallup poll reveals that 53% of Americans believe their personal financial situations are worsening, marking a record high and the first time since 2001 that a majority have expressed such concerns.

Despite this grim outlook, there may be hope for a turnaround. The White House has confirmed that several countries have proposed ideas aimed at achieving a trade deal in the near future. This week alone, President Trump’s economic team is meeting with representatives from nearly three dozen countries.

In a related development, President Trump indicated that tariffs on China, which currently exceed 100%, may soon be reduced.

"145% is very high, and it won’t be that high," he stated this week. "Not gonna be that high."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Markets rebound after recent losses, led by tech and retail stocks

Additionally, President Trump affirmed he does not plan to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, following social media posts that raised questions. This reassurance is already beginning to foster greater confidence on Wall Street, where many investors value the independence of the Federal Reserve.

As the month progresses, the outlook for the economy remains uncertain, but emerging negotiations and signals from the White House could offer a glimmer of hope for improvement.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.