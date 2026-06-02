Teen summer jobs are getting harder to find, but some companies are stepping in

Each summer, tens of thousands of teens pick up summer jobs to gain experience in the workforce and make some extra money. But that rite of passage may be fading.

Teens are expected to fill 790,000 jobs this summer, according to a forecast from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. That would be the fewest on record.

"There are tariff impacts, high gas prices that are causing employers to pull back on seasonal hiring, automation with technology, may be replacing some of the traditional roles that teens took, and there's competition from older workers who want to stay in the workforce," John Challenger said.

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Transportation is another barrier. Many teens don't have a ride, and those who do are facing higher gas prices that make it more expensive to get to work.

In Arizona, a partnership between Waymo and a local Boys and Girls Club is giving some teens free rides to their summer jobs.

"Not everyone has that, so we want to level the playing field," Josh Stine of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley said.

For parents, the program offers peace of mind.

"Both my husband and I work. So we were concerned about how to do this opportunity that he wanted to do," parent Maritza Gonzalez said.

In some cities, lawmakers are offering teens an extra incentive. Young people in Denver can earn a $250 bonus through the city if they work over the summer.

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Denver Mayor Mike Johnston explained why he supports the initiative.

"We think that summer jobs are kind of a three-for-one deal for us. One, it gives young people real leadership and responsibility. Two is it helps make some money to support themselves and their family and three, it helps them learn more about what they want to do after high school graduation," Johnston said.

The firm behind the research says many teens may be making money in non-traditional ways. Content creation is a newer avenue for teens to earn extra cash, and old standbys like babysitting and mowing lawns remain options as well.

