Lottery jackpots continue to grow as no winners claim their prizes

More than a billion dollars in lottery prizes are up for grabs over the next two days.

Monday's Powerball jackpot is now topping $630 million after no one scored all 6 numbers this weekend.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Saturday, July 25 drawing were 3, 4, 24, 36, and 47 with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play multiplier of 4x.

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Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be even bigger right now as it stands at $800 million.

That is the 10th biggest in the drawings history. U.S players should act quickly though as there's new competition.

This comes as tickets are now available in the UK.

The expansion, which was first announced in April through an agreement between the Multi-State Lottery Association in the U.S. and Allwyn UK, is the first time a lottery outside the U.S. contributes to the Powerball jackpot.

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Tckets cost $2 and those tickets purchased in the U.K. only go toward the Powerball jackpot.

The next drawing for the Powerball is on Monday.