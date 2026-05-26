Keep summer cooling costs down as electricity bills climb 

Electricity costs are straining household budgets — and the 2026 cooling season won't be any different.

A forecast from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association projects electricity bills for June through September could be about 8.5% higher than last summer. Experts point to data center demand, utility rate changes, higher fuel costs and investments in aging infrastructure.

"That's frustrating for homeowners," said Tracy Martin, director at Aeroseal. "Not just because the prices are increasing, but it's something that's out of their control."

San Diego resident Audrey Chiovitti said she didn't think twice about running the air conditioning until her energy bills started going up.

"Before, I'd probably be a little bit more lenient. As of recently, I've been a little more careful not running it unless it's really hot," she said.

More than half of U.S. households, 53%, say their electricity bill is a source of financial stress, according to a study by the independent retail electricity broker Prepaid Electricity.

RELATED STORY | Trump easing refrigerant rules, arguing move could lower grocery costs

As peak usage season approaches, experts say there are steps homeowners can take to manage monthly costs.

Saving on cooling costs

Martin said one of the most impactful steps homeowners can take to save on cooling costs is sealing their ductwork. She estimates some homeowners lose 25% to 40% of cool air due to tiny leaks.

"If you went to the gas station, filled up, put 10 gallons in your car, and then two to four gallons just fell out, you wouldn't do that, right? That's unfortunately what's happening," she explained.

According to the site Angi, basic leak sealing averages $375 to $700, depending on accessibility and scope of work.

There are free ways to lower cooling bills as well, including:



Using kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to push hot air out

Making sure furniture isn't blocking vents

Leaving bedroom doors open for better air flow

Managing window coverings

"The number one, no-cost tip I would have is use your window coverings," said Richie Drew, vice president of operations at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "Curtains and blinds during the heat of the day, keep those closed."

Drew also recommends lowering the temperature on your hot water heater, even a few degrees. And be aware of how much demand you’re putting on other appliances.

RELATED STORY | Solar panels and EVs were a gamble. For these homeowners, that bet is finally paying off

"A lot of people will wash clothes and it's not a full load of clothes or run the dishwashing cycle when it's not a whole load of dishes," he said. "Those are just little disciplines that we can do to help reduce some of our load and demand and every little bit helps."

Drew suggests an annual tune-up that includes indoor and outdoor coil cleaning and a check of the duct system for leaks.

"Making sure that you're not leaking out air into the attic," he said. "That's a shame -- trying to cool your 120-degree attic. We don't want to do that."

Installing a smart, or programmable, thermostat is another low-cost way to improve efficiency and lower cooling bills. On average, an ENERGY STAR smart thermostat can lower heating and cooling bills by 8%, or $50 per year, according to government estimates.

Greater investments for energy savings

Homeowners in warmer climates are also investing in battery storage, often paired with solar. While it comes with a significant upfront cost, the technology stores energy for use during expensive peak hours.

"If we have a battery covering the bulk of your peak hours, even if it's not covering all of it, you're really minimizing that demand fee down to a very small amount," said Greg Field, owner and senior energy consultant at PGT Home Energy Solutions.

In the study by Prepaid Electricity, 66% of consumers said they would invest in energy-saving technology if they could afford the upfront cost.

RELATED STORY | Study shows new homes save owners $25K in maintenance, energy bills

A 30% tax credit on solar equipment expired in 2025. Field said he hopes Washington will reinstate some form of clean energy incentive for homeowners.

"It's just too important. The grid is under a lot of strain. We need all the energy sources we can get," he said.

While summer cooling costs are projected to rise nationwide, the largest increases are concentrated in the South. In states like Florida, Georgia and Virginia, cooling bills could jump more than 13%.