Gen Z is bringing back the mall and finding deals in the process

A generation raised on smartphones and online shopping is heading back to the mall.

New data shows Gen Z shoppers are fueling a comeback for in-person retail, drawn by the social experience, the ability to see and touch products, and deals that aren't always available online.

Shoppers between the ages of 18 and 24 bought 62% of their merchandise in stores last year, according to Circana.

Shopper Hailey Thompson, from Tempe, Arizona, says the appeal goes beyond just buying things.

"I think it's just being able to go out with all your friends, get a drink, and just walk around and talk," Thompson said.

Alexa Canales, of Glendale, Arizona, says the experience itself is part of the draw.

"I love just being able to take a walk... retail therapy. You know, it's my way of, like, de-stressing," Canales said.

Jess Meeth, who is also from Tempe, says the shift makes sense given how much of daily life has moved online.

"Everything has been so online that people want, like, the in-person experience," Meeth said.

Meeth also said seeing products in person helps her make better purchasing decisions.

"I personally like seeing, like, the colors in person, because it can kind of be deceiving online. I just like to be able to like, feel things, feel the materials."

At Scottsdale Quarter , an outdoor shopping center in Scottsdale, Arizona, management says foot traffic is steady, and shoppers are staying longer. Christina Calhoun, the center's marketing director, said younger shoppers are a key driver.

"Which coincides with that national trend where you're seeing increased retail foot traffic, lots of apparel visits, and really fueled by that younger demographic that enjoys that immersive shopping experience," Calhoun said.

Calhoun says in-store shoppers can also find unique savings in person, including a list of deals regularly published by the shopping center.

"We're also seeing that our retailers are offering very different promotions in-store than what they are online. So there's definitely an opportunity to save bigger when you're shopping in person," Calhoun said.

Ted Rossman, a principal analyst at Bankrate, said the trend reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior.

"What's old is new again. Gen Zers are flocking to malls," Rossman said. "You might say some of this is a bit of a pandemic aftermath, where people are craving experiences of all types. We've seen that in many areas of the economy.”

He says shopping centers that want to harness this spending power need to adapt.

"It's about making the mall a destination, so you can shop with your friends, but you can also go out to eat or see a movie," Rossman said. "There's a lot of competition online, of course, other brick and mortar. It's really all about the experience.”

Shoppers at Scottsdale Quarter said they actively seek out in-store advantages.

Thompson said the savings are real.

"There are always a lot of discounts in person versus online," Thompson said.

Canales said she looks beyond traditional retail for deals, as well.

"If you go to, like, a thrift store as well in person, that's always cheaper," Canales said. "Clearance sections in retail stores... it's really good.”

Meeth, who describes herself as a "Zillennial," said she notices the shifting trend.

"I could see a lot of Gen Z coming back to stores,” Meeth said. “At least when I'm shopping, I see a lot of younger people.”

This story was reported on-air by Jane Caffrey at the Scripps News Group station in Phoenix and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.