Democratic National Convention will be streamed on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube

In what's traditionally been a television event, the Democratic National Party will attempt to reach a new audience during its convention.

For the first time, the party will also host vertical streams on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The convention will also be available on Twitch, a popular video game livestreaming service.

A source familiar with the planning told Scripps News that more than 200 content creators will also be in attendance.

RELATED STORY | Trump gives detailed account of assassination attempt in lengthy RNC acceptance speech

“With more and more Americans consuming their news in new and innovative ways, Democrats stand ready to meet them where they are – and to bring our vision for a brighter future to households all across the country," said Democratic National Convention Committee Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago will span four days — from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

While Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated during a virtual roll call to lead the party's presidential ticket, she will formally accept the nomination on the final day of the convention.

RELATED STORY | Why is Tim Walz's military record the target of Republican attacks?

President Joe Biden, who dropped his bid for reelection in July, will reportedly speak on the first night of the convention.

While no official speaking schedule has been released, past presidents have played a key role in past Democratic National Conventions, with speeches from former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.