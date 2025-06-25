Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' faces headwinds in Senate as deadline approaches

President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill" is turning out to be a big headache for many Republicans on Capitol Hill as they race against time to pass it by a July 4th deadline set by the White House, and some lawmakers are uncertain about the bill's contents.

Due to the GOP’s strategic choice to push through the bill without Democratic support, it’s subject to stringent limitations, to bypass the typical 60-vote filibuster threshold. Notably, a provision regarding the sale of public lands — advocated by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah — has been excluded from the package. This removal has garnered bipartisan approval, though some proponents of that amendment may seek to reintroduce aspects of it in future discussions.

Sen. John Curtis of Utah said, "Let me assure Utahns that no one supports selling public lands that are environmentally sensitive or part of national parks or important wilderness areas. But it's a false narrative to say we can't return some federal lands surrounding developed areas back to local, rural communities to ensure they remain livable."

This issue has become a flashpoint in the Senate, igniting social media campaigns urging constituents to contact their senators and oppose public land sales linked to the bill. The legislation aims to provide additional land for housing development and to generate revenue to offset the massive tax cuts that Republicans aspire to implement.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the bill's final text, optimism remains among Republican Senators, who believe they can push the legislation through the Senate by Friday or Saturday. Following Senate approval, it will be passed to the House of Representatives for a quick vote, with hopes of landing on Trump’s desk by Independence Day.

"Yes, we'll get it done by Saturday, is my prediction," said Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio. "The House will just give it a thumbs up vote. We've been working really close with the House to make certain that there's nothing that we put in the bill or change in the bill that would make them vote no."

However, some House Republicans are wary of the "thumbs up vote," suggesting they may be pressured into accepting a version of the bill that doesn’t align with their preferences. Congressman Chip Roy from Texas has publicly voiced concerns regarding the latest Senate draft, making it clear that the legislative battle is far from over.

The White House, meanwhile, is expected to host an event Thursday urging Congress to get this legislation to President Trump's desk as soon as possible. According to a White House official, the president will deliver remarks in the East Room with key stakeholders including truck drivers, fire fighters, law enforcement, angel parents, health care workers, tipped workers, ranchers, and more.

"While Democrats have attempted to falsely frame this bill as a tax cut for the rich, it’s actually a boon for working Americans. Any Democrat or Republican that votes against the bill, is voting for a massive tax HIKE on everyday Americans," a White House official told Scripps News.

