‘Totally inappropriate’: Mom blasts congresswoman's response to son’s letter

A 10-year-old North Carolina boy wrote his member of Congress in hopes of persuading the representative to support funding for electric vehicles.

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Instead, he got an unwelcome response.

Christian Mango wrote to Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx about the benefits of electric vehicles in reducing pollution. According to a copy of the letter obtained by The News & Observer, Christian proposed a $5,000 credit for electric vehicle purchases.

The News & Observer reported the letter was sent with a note from the boy’s fourth-grade teacher, stating: “Please enjoy this student’s hard work and passion.”

But Foxx apparently did not enjoy the letter.

In her response, Foxx claimed the teacher was “indoctrinating” Christian and his classmates.

“Incidentally, please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. While I will never be able to know you, my guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad,” Foxx wrote.

Foxx also argued that paying $5,000 credits would add to the national debt and that Christian and his classmates would be responsible for repaying it. She cited numerous news articles describing negative aspects of electric vehicles.

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The letter angered Christian’s mother, Emily Mango, who posted a copy on Instagram.

"Imagine being a 10-year-old and receiving this demoralizing and reprehensible response from N.C. Rep. Virginia Foxx to your persuasive essay on the benefits of electric vehicles and why the government should consider giving a tax rebate to people who purchase new EVs. He researched, cited facts, and made good arguments in his essay—an essay that had nothing to do with politics. He was proud of his essay," Mango said.

Mango called Foxx’s letter “totally inappropriate.”

"Foxx, who is 82 years old, responded to a 10-year-old in a disrespectful, hostile, and unkind tone," Mango added. "She told my 10-year-old that he and his classmates are responsible for paying the national debt. She attacked his teachers, his school, his education, and referenced propaganda, indoctrination, and other concepts that a 10-year-old has not been exposed to.

Electric vehicles have become a topic of political debate in recent years.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by a Democratic-led Congress in 2022, a $7,500 tax credit was offered to people who bought new electric vehicles. The Trump administration later rescinded the credit after President Donald Trump took office.

There have also been concerns about electric vehicles’ impact on electrical grids. Many analysts say the U.S. could handle a complete switch to EVs if most charging occurs during off-peak hours, such as overnight.