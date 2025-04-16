Stun guns deployed as protesters disrupt Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was interrupted several times by protesters at her town hall in Georgia. Police forcibly removed people from the event, arrested three individuals, and used stun guns in two instances, according to multiple reports.

According to an Associated Press account of the town hall, most of the 150 people on hand were supportive of Greene, who gave a full-throated backing of President Donald Trump's policies.

Greene and other members of Congress have been holding town halls this week as the House and Senate are on recess.

Democrats also faced pressure from constituents Tuesday, listening to criticism that they are not fighting hard enough to combat President Trump and Republicans.

Greene told CNN that she was glad the protesters got thrown out. She added that she isn't going to be "intimidated by funded Democrats, Democrats that want to come in and scream and yell."

"There's no reason for screaming, yelling, ridiculous, outrageous protesting that disrupts the entire event for every single person that is there," she told reporters after the meeting. "And you know, one of the most important things I do is offer constituent services and that was exactly what I wanted to be able to promote and talk about tonight."

The Associated Press reported that 30 officers were on hand to provide security.

