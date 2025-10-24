SNAP benefits at risk, workers miss pay as shutdown continues

The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 24th day with no clear path forward, as lawmakers remain deadlocked and the impacts on American families continue to escalate on multiple fronts.

The Senate adjourned yesterday afternoon after failing to reach an agreement to reopen the government, with members not scheduled to return until Monday evening. The lack of momentum on Capitol Hill has left negotiations completely stalled.

A bipartisan lunch held yesterday among lawmakers did not produce any breakthrough toward ending the shutdown, highlighting the deep divisions that persist between the parties.

SNAP benefits at risk for millions

The shutdown's effects are expanding beyond federal employees, with dozens of states announcing that SNAP benefits will run out on November 1 due to lack of government funding. This development threatens to leave millions of Americans without critical food assistance.

The looming SNAP crisis has created a difficult choice for Democrats on Capitol Hill. They must decide whether to continue fighting for Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, which expire at the end of this year, or vote to reopen the government to prevent the loss of food assistance programs.

If the ACA subsidies expire, millions of Americans could lose their health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers weigh difficult decisions

Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat, expressed concern about the potential SNAP benefit cuts affecting his state.

"In Illinois there are 1.9 million who receive SNAP and if we don't get this resolved by November 1st, there's questions whether they'll get any payment at all," Durbin said.

When asked if he would change his vote to reopen the government if SNAP benefits expire, Durbin remained noncommittal.

"We'll see," Durbin said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has downplayed the possibility of Democrats changing their position based on the SNAP deadline.

The prospect of millions of Americans suddenly losing access to critical food assistance during an ongoing shutdown raises questions about whether this development could shift the political calculus on Capitol Hill as the effects on the American people continue to worsen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.