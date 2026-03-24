Signs of progress emerge in talks to end DHS shutdown impacting airports

There appears to be progress toward ending the partial government shutdown that has left TSA workers without pay and snarled airport security lines.

The current proposal would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA. However, it excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A source familiar with the situation told Scripps News that conversations at the White House are ongoing, but negotiations appear to be trending toward a deal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke positively about the negotiations on the Senate floor.

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"We had made some modest progress over the weekend, before Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum yesterday, demanding that the SAVE Act be part of any deal to pay TSA workers," Schumer said on Tuesday. "Fortunately, it seems like things are getting back on track this morning. Donald Trump, perhaps realizing that Democrats will block voter suppression in the Senate, his SAVE Act, seems to have gotten over his temper tantrum. We hope for a little while. With him, you never know. Republicans can hopefully now come back to the table and get serious about reaching a solution to pay TSA workers ASAP."

The Department of Homeland Security says the shutdown, which has been ongoing since Feb. 14, is impacting airport operations nationwide.

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In a statement, acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis said travelers are facing “hours long waits” at airports, with more than 450 TSA officers quitting and thousands calling out sick because they cannot afford basic expenses such as gas, child care, food or rent.

The department said President Donald Trump is deploying hundreds of ICE officers, who are already funded by Congress, to assist at affected airports and help minimize disruptions. DHS reported a TSA callout rate of 10.93% on March 23.

Congress is expected to be on recess for two weeks starting next week, increasing pressure to reach a deal before lawmakers leave town. It is not uncommon for Congress to finalize agreements in the days or even hours before heading back to their home districts for an extended break.