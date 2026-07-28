Senator Lindsey Graham lies in state at US Capitol ahead of funeral services

Senator Lindsey Graham's remains lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday as Washington says goodbye to one of the most influential American politicians of his generation.

Graham died July 11 at age 71 from a likely aortic tear.

A service with tributes is scheduled for around 10 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda. Senators and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are expected to attend to remember their friend and colleague.

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Graham took controversial positions that irked the Democratic Party throughout his multi-decade career, but he consistently found a way to be part of major bipartisan meetings and work across the aisle on certain issues. That legacy has been reflected in the tributes that have poured in since his sudden passing.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Washington National Cathedral, where world leaders are expected to gather. President Trump will deliver remarks, as will Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Graham never had children of his own. His family was his job and the Capitol building, to which he devoted so much of his time.

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Following the Washington services, Graham will be honored in his beloved South Carolina, with services in Columbia and Pickens County. Pickens County is where Graham was born and where he will be laid to rest. Those services are scheduled for Wednesday.