Senate to grapple with House-approved 'Big Beautiful Bill' in upcoming sessions

House Republicans are likely celebrating following the passage of what President Donald Trump refers to as the "Big Beautiful Bill." The legislation cleared the House on Thursday, but now it faces critical examination in the Senate, where lawmakers are poised to influence its future.

The House has moved forward, and now it’s the Senate’s turn to weigh in. Republican senators find themselves in a different position from their House counterparts. With six-year terms, they approach the legislation with a bit more insulation from immediate political pressure, including demands from the White House to expedite passage by a July 4 deadline.

Republican senators have expressed a desire for modifications to the bill. Even some of President Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress signaled they were not particularly anxious about the looming deadline or keeping the House version intact.

RELATED STORY | Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple iPhones, 50% import tax on European Union

In an interview, Sen. Ron Johnson remarked, "Its current state is completely unacceptable to me," implying the bill's existing form would not garner their support. He continued, "I would vote 'no.' I think I have three other colleagues who would also vote 'no.'”

This is significant because Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate. If four Republican Senators were to oppose the bill, it would fail. This scenario raises questions about how the Senate plans to navigate changes while still securing passage in the House, where similar revisions could stall progress.

On the financial implications for Americans, it varies depending on socioeconomic status. For individuals in lower-income brackets, the proposed changes could impact Medicaid and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), commonly known as food stamps. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that over the next decade, more than 8 million people could lose health care access due to mandated work requirements for these programs. Additionally, it’s projected that 3.2 million individuals may lose their SNAP benefits each month under the new work requirements, which face broad Republican support.

Democrats have expressed strong opposition to the bill, concerned about its ramifications on vulnerable populations. If the Senate modifies the legislation, the House may wish to revisit its stance, particularly with some members of the Freedom Caucus signaling dissatisfaction with the current version.

"We held out for cuts as long as we could to get the cuts. We’ll live to fight another day," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-North Carolina said.

RELATED STORY | Nike footwear prices set to rise; analysts cite impact of import taxes

As the House and Senate prepare for a one-week recess in observance of Memorial Day, they will reconvene to accelerate efforts to finalize the bill. Many questions about its ultimate form remain unanswered, with even some of Trump’s staunchest allies calling for revisions.

Once Congress returns, the legislative clock will be ticking as lawmakers aim to push the bill across the finish line while navigating complex political dynamics.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.