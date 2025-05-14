Senate set to consider Trump’s IRS commissioner nominee after months of delay

After nearly four months, the Senate is finally set to consider President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Internal Revenue Service.

The Senate Finance Committee recently announced it will hold a confirmation hearing for Billy Long, who was nominated as IRS commissioner at the beginning of Trump’s second term. Trump announced his intention to nominate Long in December.

Since Trump took office, there have been four different acting commissioners. Michael Faulkender has served in the role since April 18, replacing Gary Shapley, who was fired just two days after becoming acting commissioner.

As Long prepares to appear before the committee, Democrats are calling for an investigation into his ties to a group that allegedly offers "fraudulent tribal tax credits." The Trump administration has pledged to reduce the size of the IRS. The Associated Press reported last month that the administration plans to cut up to 25% of the agency’s staff this year.

IRS staffing had declined for years before congressional Democrats approved the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. The act, which provided $80 billion for the IRS to strengthen its staffing, was universally opposed by congressional Republicans. The bolstering of IRS staff came as audit rates declined and many taxpayers reported increasing difficulty in contacting the IRS.