Senate confirms Mullin to lead DHS amid funding standoff

Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been confirmed as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security after the Senate voted 54-45 to approve his nomination.

Mullin was tapped to replace Kristi Noem, whom President Donald Trump moved to another role in the administration following bipartisan criticism of her leadership. That criticism included scrutiny over two fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers and her use of federal funds for an anti-immigration media campaign.

Mullin faced a contentious confirmation hearing last week, clashing with fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Paul criticized Mullin for not condemning a man who attacked him in 2020.

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“Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” Paul said.

“I did not say I supported it. I said I understood it,” Mullin responded.

Other committee members also raised concerns about Mullin’s temperament, citing past public confrontations. However, his nomination was passed out of committee with the help of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman's vote.

Mullin leaves behind his seat in the Senate to take over the Department of Homeland Security as it faces a funding standoff. Democrats are pushing for changes to immigration enforcement policies before agreeing to a spending deal.

