Sen. Cory Booker will speak for as long as he is 'physically able' in protest of Trump and Republicans

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey began a speech on the Senate floor Monday night, saying he planned to speak through the night and into Tuesday to protest what he called a "crisis" instigated by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans in the Legislative Branch.

Booker spoke "because Donald Trump and Elon Musk have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people."

"Tonight I rise with the intention of getting in some good trouble — I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able," Booker said.

"In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety; financial stability; the core foundations of our democracy; and even our aspirations as a people from our highest offices for a sense of common decency," Sen. Booker said. “These are not normal times in America. And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.”

Sen. Booker began speaking around 7p.m. Eastern Time. He brought with him a binder full of reference material. Other Democratic lawmakers are expected to speak during his appearance.

You can watch Sen. Booker's appearance on the Senate livestream website.

While Sen. Booker's speech may run long enough to overlap with Senate business on Tuesday, it is not a formal filibuster because it will not delay any outstanding vote on nominations or legislation.

Sen. Booker spoke for a 15-hour stretch in 2016 to draw attention to gun violence in the country.

The record for the longest Senate speech is 24 hours and 18 minute, set by then- South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957.