Democrats to reject Trump impeachment effort led by Michigan congressman

Democrats say they will vote down an attempt by a Michigan congressman to impeach President Donald Trump.

In April, Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, filed articles of impeachment against Trump, citing multiple alleged constitutional violations.

“Trump’s attacks on due process, birthright citizenship, humanitarian aid, and the courts are not ‘politics,’” Thanedar said in a social media post. “They are a direct attack on our democracy.”

While many Democrats remain critical of Trump, party leaders say impeachment is not the appropriate course of action at this time.

“We’re focused on health care being stripped away from the American people,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “That is the most urgent and dire thing we could be talking about this week. Everything else is a distraction.”

Democrats are in the minority in both the House and Senate, making any impeachment effort unlikely to succeed. Some lawmakers are also wary of potential political backlash from pursuing impeachment, especially as they prepare to fight Trump’s proposed tax legislation.

