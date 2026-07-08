Democrats aim to retake Senate majority for first time since 2014

Democrats are working to gain control of the Senate for the first time since 2014, but the path is steep — requiring wins in 8 of 11 competitive races.

It has been a dozen years since Democrats led the Senate. Half of those required wins involve defending seats Democrats already hold in Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Georgia. Three of those are rated likely. Michigan may prove the trickiest for the party, as it features an open seat with a competitive primary.

"Ain't no Project 2025 coming to Michigan," Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens said.

"Is it better than it was? And I've been saying the same thing now consistently for the past eight years," Stevens' opponent in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary, Abdul El-Sayed said.

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Democrats also need to flip seats currently held by Republicans. Their best chances are in Alaska, Iowa, North Carolina, and Maine. Maine's race has been thrown into chaos and uncertainty by accusations of rape against Democratic nominee Grant Plattner. Elsewhere, James Tallarico in Texas and former Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio have outside chances of winning their states.

Control of the Senate matters for Democrats who are trying to hold off President Donald Trump from accomplishing his goals, from confirming his judicial nominees, and potentially justices to the Supreme Court.

"We have the power not just to restore checks and balances, but to rebuke these abuses of power - with such power and decision that no president dares try anything like this again for a century," said Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat.

Independents also have a chance to win in Montana and Nebraska and could then vote with Democrats.

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A number of important primaries where the general election is expected to be competitive, including Michigan, New Hampshire, and Alaska, still have not taken place.