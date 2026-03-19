Committee advances Mullin for DHS secretary after Fetterman crosses aisle

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security advanced out of committee Thursday by a single vote. The tally was 8-7 in favor of Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman broke with his party to support the nomination, while Republican Chairman Rand Paul voted no.

Mullin was tapped to replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom Trump moved to another role in the administration following bipartisan criticism of her leadership. That included scrutiny over two fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers and her use of federal funds for an anti-immigration media campaign.

Fetterman, who called Mullin a friend and colleague, said he approached the vote with an open mind.

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“My aye is rooted in a strong, committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security,” he said.

Mullin faced a contentious confirmation hearing Wednesday, clashing with Paul from the outset. Paul criticized Mullin for not condemning the man who attacked him in 2020.

“Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” Paul said.

“I did not say I supported it. I said I understood it,” Mullin responded.

Other committee members also raised concerns about Mullin’s temperament, citing past public confrontations.

Still, Republicans expressed strong support, describing Mullin as a patriotic family man committed to protecting the homeland.

His nomination now heads to the full Senate, where it is likely to pass given the Republican majority.

If confirmed, Mullin would take over an agency currently facing a shutdown. The Department of Homeland Security remains unfunded as Democrats push for changes to immigration enforcement policies before agreeing to a spending deal.