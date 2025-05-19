Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis sparks support and political scrutiny

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, prompting diverse reactions from the political arena. While many express their support, some past rivals are pledging to investigate his final actions while in office.

In a statement from his personal office, Biden’s team revealed that he is reviewing treatment options with doctors following the diagnosis, which was confirmed Friday after he reported urinary symptoms. The statement noted that the prostate cancer has metastasized to the bone and described the cancer as "aggressive." However, it reassured that effective management is possible as the cancer is known to be "hormone sensitive."

In response to his diagnosis, Biden shared a heartfelt message: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Support for the Bidens is pouring in from across the political spectrum, emphasizing the personal challenges they face at this time. The Biden family has dealt with cancer before; Biden's son, Beau, passed away from the disease in 2015.

The announcement arrives during a time of significant political uncertainty for Biden. Recent reports, including a prominent book, suggest his health during his presidency may have been compromised more than previously acknowledged. Despite these claims, the Biden team has denied any coverup.

Moreover, Biden's cancer diagnosis does not appear to deter the Trump administration from scrutinizing his actions, particularly concerning pardons. Ed Martin, described as Trump’s pardon attorney, stated on social media that there needs to be an investigation into the integrity of the American pardon system, asserting, “Dear Fellow Americans, The integrity of the American Pardon system requires that we examine the Biden pardons and who did what. We will get the bottom of it. Count on us."

At 82 years old, Biden is set to turn 83 in November. He has been a prominent advocate for cancer research, having spearheaded the cancer moonshot initiative during the Obama administration and re-launching it during his presidency.

