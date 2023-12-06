Police: Suspect dead following active shooter at UNLV in Las Vegas

A suspect in an active shooter incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitans Police Department.

Police responded to the area near BEAM Hall around noon amid reports that there were multiple victims.

Officers said additional shots were fired at the campus Student Union, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

Police are advising people in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area as this remain an active investigation.

It's unclear whether police shot and killed the suspect or if they died in another manner.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus issued a statement sayingher office was closely monitoring reports at UNLV and were in constant communication with law enforcement to find ways to assist.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said her office is also closely monitoring the situation.

"Please seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene," she said.

The White House said it would continue to monitor the situation as well.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration has placed a "security" ground stop at Harry Reid International Airport, limiting inbound flights due to the airport being near the university.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

