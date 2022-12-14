Gen Z Is Bringing Back The Point-And-Shoot Camera For A Retro Photo Look

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Remember using point and shoot cameras? We toted them along to our beach vacations and snapped away at weddings, but somewhere along the way during the 2000s, smartphones took over, and we just kind of … forgot about them.

But just as clothing styles are cyclical, so are tech trends. Nowadays, point and shoot cameras are making a comeback, especially among those that make up Generation Z. PetaPixel reports that the trend is to take slightly blurry, imperfect, “vintage” looking images that evoke nostalgia for a less digital-centric life. The younger folks like having a built-in delay between snapping an image and sharing it on a social platform — like a built-in buffer zone, if you will.

If you want to hop back on the point-and-shoot bandwagon, here are five highly rated cameras you can pick up from Amazon or Walmart.

For a great 16 megapixel camera with 720p HD capacity and a 40x optical zoom, you’ll want to pick up this Kodak model. This type of camera is designed to bridge the gap between point and shoot cameras and more pricey DSLRs, which explains the name. Featuring a 24 mm wide-angle lens, it switches between photo and video with the flip of a dial. It’s loaded with automatic settings and effects, plus post-editing touch-up modes to reduce red-eye and brighten eyes. View images through a 3-inch LCD screen.

This model comes with four AA batteries, a pop-up flash and a convenient neck strap. Images and video save to a standard SD card. With an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Walmart from more than 200 reviews, the Kodak Pixpro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera is available for $154.

Another point and shoot camera for those who want to join the trend is this 40x optical zoom version with 4K video and 4K time-lapse movie options. It features a 20.3 megapixel CMOS sensor and high-speed continuous shooting. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 1,200 reviews, the US Point and Shoot Digital Camera comes highly rated.

Reviewer Jennie, who owns several DSLRs and loves photography, called it an all-around great camera.

“This camera fills a void between a cell phone and a DSLR. Where this camera fits in is a camera with outstanding zoom. I would need to carry many lenses with me and still not have the Zoom that the SX740 has. It’s a great choice to just throw in your pocket when on the go,” Jennie said.

Find it on Amazon for $399.00.

A lightweight camera built with content creators in mind, the ZV-1 offers features that make capturing stills and shooting video a breeze. One setting, for example, lets you quickly and seamlessly transition from showing close-up products to focusing on your face. The automatic exposure tracks faces and makes sure they appear well-lit, despite any movement.

With around 1,700 global ratings, this camera averages 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Users found the video quality to be top-notch and several found it perfect for creating content for their YouTube channels. One reviewer called it a “compact camera with killer autofocus.”

The Sony ZV-1 comes with a built-in microphone and offers 4K HDR video with live video streaming capabilities. It’s on sale for $648.

Outdoor adventurers will love this rugged, waterproof, crush-proof, freeze-proof camera that comes with anti-fog capabilities and retails for $499.99. Shoot high-resolution stills or 4K movies and full HD high-speed movies with 120 frames per second. The battery lasts for approximately 340 images or, when repeatedly recording, a maximum of 29 minutes. You can even shoot underwater!

The Olympus Tough TG-6 boasts an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Several users found it to be easy to use and called it a great adventure camera.

Reviewer Nicholas L. impressively deemed it the “best camera under $2000, best rugged camera, best point and shoot.”

Perfect for the teen or tween in your life, this simple-to-use camera offers all the basic features you’d want in a point and shoot but for a fraction of the cost. It offers auto-off, a self-timer and a date stamp too, and it is currently rated as the No. 1 new release in Amazon’s Choice for Digital Point and Shoot Cameras.

With almost 300 global ratings and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the digital camera by Vahoiald comes highly recommended. And with it currently being offered for $41.64, a 47% discount, it’s truly a steal!

Will you be hopping on this trend? If so, having the photos date-stamped with the classic orange-colored type just adds to the charm.

