Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcome a baby boy

Paris Hilton is now a mom. The 41-year-old pop culture icon has just announced that she and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby boy into their family, via surrogate.

Hilton has expressed her desire to be a mother for a while. She took steps to preserve her fertility by freezing her eggs back in 2020, as the COVID-19 shutdowns gave her plenty of time to be at home and focus on her dreams of becoming a mom.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” Hilton said to People about her egg-freezing procedures. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

And, now, her dreams of motherhood have come true. This week Hilton shared an image of her newborn baby’s tiny hand gripping hers on Instagram, captioning the beautiful picture: “You are already loved beyond words.”

The post quickly received lots of love, with stars like Lindsay Lohan, Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Nina Dobrev sharing their congrats and best wishes.

Hilton and Reum married in November 2021 in a lush three-day affair that included a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier. Reum is a tech startup entrepreneur, and the pair have known each other for 15 years, but it wasn’t until his sister, Halle Hammond, had Hilton over for Thanksgiving dinner in 2019 that the two finally fell in love.

Shortly after they started dating, they knew they were meant to be, and they were eager to start a family.

“I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with,” Hilton told E! News last December. “But now that I did, I just can’t wait. He’s gonna be the best father and we’re just gonna have the most magical life together.”

Congrats to the happy parents!

By Bridget Sharkey, for Scripps News.

Scripps News is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Scripps News using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://scrippsnews.com/where-to-watch/

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.