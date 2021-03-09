We're Open: Roots Restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new Cajun restaurant honoring the roots of an Acadiana chef is now open on Dulles Drive in Lafayette.

Chef Kris Allen, currently the executive chef at Pamplona, opened the doors to Roots, an authentic Cajun restaurant that pays homage to Allen's childhood and the recipes he grew up on.

Roots opened on Tuesday, with initial hours from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is located in the old Cafe 329, located at 329 Dulles Drive in Lafayette.

The menu will feature Cajun staples such as gumbo, fried seafood, and crawfish étouffée. Allen also says he plans to serve boiled crawfish, supplied by his family's Ville Platte ponds. The menu will be simple through crawfish season, with additions coming after.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel