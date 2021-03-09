Menu

We're Open: Hebert's Tire and Auto

Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 20:49:34-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — Hebert's Tire and Auto opened last year on March 17, 2020 on Verot School Road, just as the pandemic was closing down surrounding businesses.

Owner Jason Hebert said it's been a struggle surviving not only the pandemic, but also as a locally-owned business surrounded by national retail chains.

Hebert says he takes pride in his business and their dedication to quality customer service.

"I named it 'Hebert Tires' to make sure everybody knew and to make sure I was locally operated and know that they were coming to someone was a neighbor," said Hebert.

