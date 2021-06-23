We're Open: Di Jerk Stop

A Lafayette restaurant is expanding to a brick and mortar location after starting out as a small booth.

The Di Jerk Stop made the move from the Wurst Biergarten downtown to a permanent location on Johnston Street.

The owners started the restaurant by serving up authentic Jamaican food, and they say it speaks for itself.

"We'd like for people to come out and support, come try us and let the food speak to you," said co-owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers. "We have a nightlife as well so if you don't feel like coming during the day you can come at night, come chill with us."

Di Jerk Stop offers a variety of Jamaican meals using all natural ingredients and flavors direct from Jamaica, so you can get the authentic "flavor without the flight," as their slogan says. Options include jerk pork, oxtail stew, curried goat, jerk ribs, plantains, and much more.

Open from 11:00 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day, Di Jerk Stop is located at 4416 Johnston Street Building D.

Follow them here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel