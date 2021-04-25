Watch
Sweet Envie holds grand opening in Lafayette

Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 21:45:24-04

A Lafayette business celebrated its grand opening on Saturday and can now officially say, "We're open!"

Sweet Envie, a bakery and baking supply store located on Moss St., opened its doors on March 17, and owner Jermela Decuir-Haynes says she hasn't stopped for a breath since.

Saturday's grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony was held from 3-6 p.m.

At the event there was face painting, a character guest for the kids, and live music from The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band and a DJ.

Decuir-Haynes says she hopes to inspire others with her story. The Lafayette native took her own advice when she stepped down from her nearly 14-year career with Acadian Ambulance to start her business.

Sweet Envie is located at 4302 Moss St.

