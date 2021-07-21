Rosehouse reopens to help seniors get some exercise

The Rosehouse is once again providing an opportunity for Acadiana seniors to get some exercise.

Full aerobic classes started up again on Wednesday, and instructors say it feels great to have everyone together again.

"We're finally back after being out for a year from the Rosehouse," said aerobics instructor Cynthia Usie. "We found ways to exercise in between, but the whole class is back and we can't wait to get started."

The activity center for seniors focuses on health and wellness, and provides physical activities like yoga, aerobics, pilates, and more.

If you're interested in joining them for some exercise, they're located at 120 Statesman Drive in Lafayette.

