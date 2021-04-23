Watch
Lafayette business hiring stewards, cooks and galley hands

Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 23, 2021
A Lafayette business is hiring for multiple positions.

Baileys Catering LLC is in immediate need for stewards, cooks and galley hands.

TWIC card (or receipt) required. SafeGulf/Rig Pass and Water Survival preferred.

Apply in person - Monday - Friday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm at 3639 Ambassador Caffery, Ste 408, Lafayette, LA, or online at Indeed, LA Works, or their website.

