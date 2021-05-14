CenterWell Senior Primary Care holds grand opening

CenterWell Senior Primary Care held its grand opening Thursday, marking the first time that a dedicated senior primary care center will be available in Lafayette.

The opening was marked with an event showing off the facility, tours, and even food trucks.

Along with medical-related features such as an in-house lab, the facility also includes an activity room for seniors where events and activities will be held.

"Here you get to spend all the time you need to get all your questions answered," said Brian Garrett, Director of Operations. "When I talk to patients and I see how happy they are to hear that it just shows me that we're needed here and we're ready to see new patients."

The center says it will be able to bring longer visits to patients, up to 45 minutes. Specialists, including social workers to help with seniors' behavioral and social needs, will also be available.

Physicians and staff at CenterWell are local to the area, including Brad Blappert, M.D., a primary care physician in Lafayette, and center administrator Amy Oakes.

CenterWell is located at 539 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. Find more information here.

