Online feud results in a drive-by shooting in Rayne

On Monday, December 23, 2024, just before 2:30 that morning the Rayne Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Martin Street. According to Chief Carroll Stelly, when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a home with multiple bullet holes. There were people in the home at the time of the shooting, one of those bullets striking within three feet of where a child was sleeping.

An investigation revealed 17-year-old Tayshon Daigle fired multiple 9mm rounds into the home of a juvenile with whom he had been involved in an online feud.

Tayshon Daigle was arrested and booked with Attempted Second-Degree Murder. His bond was set at $150,000.