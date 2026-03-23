Valerie Perrine, 'Superman' and 'Lenny' actress, dies at 82

Valerie Perrine, the actress known for roles in "Superman" and "Lenny," has died. She was 82 years old.

Perrine's friend Stacey Souther announced her death in a social media post on Monday. The message says Perrine died at her home in Beverly Hills.

Perrine was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. Funds raised for her medical costs will now be used to cover burial costs, according to a GoFundMe run by Souther.

Perrine "faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it," Souther's message read.

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Perrine was known for her roles as Eve Teschmacher in "Superman" films in 1978 and 1980, where she portrayed villain lex Luthor's secretary. She earned an Oscar nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Honey Bruce in "Lenny" in 1974.

Perrine also worked as a showgirl in Las Vegas and appeared in "The Last American Hero" and "The Electric Horseman."